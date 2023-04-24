Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $49.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.