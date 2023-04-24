Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 0.5 %

PINS stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,106 shares of company stock worth $3,679,503. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.