Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on PL. Benchmark reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.68. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.