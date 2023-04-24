Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Pool by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.50.

Pool Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $343.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $429.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

