Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on POW shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
TSE:POW opened at C$35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.20. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$39.05.
Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
