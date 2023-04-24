Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POW shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.20. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$39.05.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0650685 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

