PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0 %

PHM stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.