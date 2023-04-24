QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 455.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

