Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.50 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
