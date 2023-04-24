Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

