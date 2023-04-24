Raymond James Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $48.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.78.
Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
See Also
