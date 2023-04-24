Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,410 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,729,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.8% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 216,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

