Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 594,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

