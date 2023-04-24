Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

Copart stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

