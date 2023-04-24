Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $437,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 114,404 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

