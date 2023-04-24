Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $354.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

