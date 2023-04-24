Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $269.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $335.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.