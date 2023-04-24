Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.84 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

