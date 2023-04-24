Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 128 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $719.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $687.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $728.85. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

