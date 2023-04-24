Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 481 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $111.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.