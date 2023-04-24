Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 319.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

