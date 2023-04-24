Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 84.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

