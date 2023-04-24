Reviewing IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A IMAC -113.15% -88.03% -52.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IMAC $16.19 million 0.28 -$18.31 million ($0.65) -0.21

This table compares Ceres Ventures and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ceres Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMAC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ceres Ventures and IMAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,552.30%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc. is a development stage company, which identifies licenses, develops, and commercializes novel environmentally sound, technically and economically feasible, and cost effective technologies for water, air, and soil pollution treatment and purification. The company was founded on July 25, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C. Wallis, Jason William Brame and Jeffrey S. Ervin in August 2000 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

