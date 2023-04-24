RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RLI worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $146.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

