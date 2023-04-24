Royal Bank of Canada Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $52.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

