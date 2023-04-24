Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

