SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.39.
SEA Stock Performance
SE opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $95.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after acquiring an additional 317,841 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Finally, Kora Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.