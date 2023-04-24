SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $95.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after acquiring an additional 317,841 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Finally, Kora Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.