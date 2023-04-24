SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
