SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

