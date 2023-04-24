SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,954.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,954.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,247. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

