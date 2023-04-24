SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,354 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rambus worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $3,900,943. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

