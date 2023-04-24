SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 49,137 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AES by 3,973.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AES by 69.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AES by 59.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AES opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.