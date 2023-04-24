SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,852 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

