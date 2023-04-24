SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $172.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $390.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.