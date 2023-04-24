SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.