SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $416.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $445.34.

Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

