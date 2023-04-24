SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $185.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.