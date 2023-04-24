SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 86,172 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,172 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 92,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.