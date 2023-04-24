Simplex Trading LLC Sells 12,361 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 528.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

