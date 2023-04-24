Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.

National Grid Stock Up 1.1 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.