Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 5.7 %

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

NSIT opened at $120.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $144.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

