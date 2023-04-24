Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

