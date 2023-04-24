Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $150.41 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

