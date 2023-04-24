Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSA opened at $288.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.64. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

