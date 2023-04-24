Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 15.7% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 125.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 618,784 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PERI opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Featured Articles

