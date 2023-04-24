Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,433 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $89.28 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

