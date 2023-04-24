Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 151 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,288,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 944,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,819,000 after acquiring an additional 127,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 204,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,796 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

