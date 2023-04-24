Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

