Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Sleep Number has set its FY23 guidance at $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.25-$2.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

