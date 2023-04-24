SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

