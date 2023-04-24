Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $263.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.86.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

