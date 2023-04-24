Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after buying an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

